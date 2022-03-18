Oscars

Oscars 2022: Sheila E, Travis Barker, Robert Glasper, Adam Blackstone to perform together

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that the four will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr., AP Entertainment Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

2022 Oscars: Race for Gold

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars will feature a unique all-star music collaboration: Sheila E., Adam Blackstone, Travis Barker and Robert Glasper will perform together at the 94th awards ceremony next weekend.

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday that the four musical performers will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show. The ceremony will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theater on ABC.

The band will feature Blackstone as the show's music director; singer and percussionist Sheila E., Barker who is a drummer from Blink-182; and Glasper as the pianist.

DJ D-Nice will perform during the awards show and at the Governors Ball - an event many Academy Awards attendees go to after the Oscars ceremony. He'll also host the Oscar Club Quarantine pre-party with special guests through his and the academy's social media channels on Friday.

Key nominees for the 2022 Oscars
EMBED More News Videos

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" is the leading nominee entering the Oscars with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors. "Dune" has the second most with 10 nominations.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshollywoodoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Amy Schumer talks bringing passion project 'Life & Beth' to Hulu
Oscar favorite Will Smith taking 'King Richard' buzz in stride
Oscars add Halle Bailey, Diddy as presenters
'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at UK's BAFTAs
TOP STORIES
Warrant suggests vendor had inside track on Harris County $10M bid
2 charged in connection with death of human trafficking victim
Woman dies in crash after leaving fight with husband, deputies say
Teen possibly kidnapped in her own car grew up in Houston area
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels due to Texas wildfire smoke
Houston airport flies high as one of world's best, report says
Smoke & haze to start, sunny afternoon
Show More
'Dig World' closes abruptly after grand opening
Iconic Big Woodrow's building in Galleria to be demolished today
WNBA star Brittney Griner well, has seen Russian legal team: source
Human remains found near railroad tracks in NW Houston, HPD says
Houston suburb lands No. 1 ranking in best cities to live in the U.S.
More TOP STORIES News