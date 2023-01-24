2023 Oscar nominations to be announced live: Predictions, how to watch

The 95th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12, on ABC.

Jake Coyle, a film writer with the Associated Press, shares his predictions for 2023 Oscar best picture nominations.

LOS ANGELES -- The 2023 Oscar season is officially in full swing.

Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and star of the hit film "M3gan" Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominees live this morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. Watch the live announcement in the media player above.

The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, and can also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Late-night talk show comedian Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the awards for a third time.

Predictions: Who are the top 2023 Oscar contenders

Some top predictions for best picture this year include "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Best actor predictions include Austin Butler for starring in "Elvis," Tom Cruise rebooting "Top Gun" and Brendan Fraser for his lead in "The Whale."

Some are also predicting that performances by actresses like Cate Blanchett in "TÁR," Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Viola Davis in "The Woman King" may clinch the spot for best actress.

