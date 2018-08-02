HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There's nothing quite like a new backpack and supplies to start the school year, but the cost of preparing a whole family of children at once can be overwhelming.
Just ask this mother, Ashley Bowles.
"Growing up I wasn't able to have those things, so when 'Operation Backpack' comes along, it really helps me," Bowles said.
Bowles has three school-age children, so the cost adds up.
Omoiye Kinney of the YMCA of Greater Houston says that's why the goal is to give out 120,000 backpacks filled with supplies to Houston area families. The help is more than financial.
"It also helps to start the school year off right, giving them confidence," said Kinney. "They'll be able to go into the class room and have everything that they need."
For more information on the "Operation Backpack," click here.