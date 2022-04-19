Houston Astros

New baseball season features more food options for Astros fans

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New baseball season features more food options for Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, Astros fans were looking forward to the home opener and game day food! Hot dogs may be the classic option, but fans can feast on almost anything inside Minute Maid Park.

People can bring food and a drink into the park. Up to a liter of water is allowed, as long as it's in a sealed bottle. People can walk in with as much food as they can fit into a clear, gallon-sized bag. Families can save a lot of money by packing snacks from home. A local business owner also designed a to-go menu specifically for 'Stros fans.

"We're a bar with food on steroids, I guess," said Raul Jacobos.

"This season, Cobos on the East side is allowing Astros fans to pair birria with baseball." Jacobos said, "This is our claim to fame, pretty much, and our number one seller."

Jacobo said he's offering his signature, fusion food to-go this season. It's something his customers asked him to do.

Jordon Johnson is the customer who came up with the idea.

"You can go into the stadium and be ready go. You can be ready to sit down and already have your food right here," said Johnson. "I think it's gonna be awesome for parents with kids, as well. It may make their lives a little easier. Then, they can really enjoy the game."

Minute Maid Park is also introducing new technology this season to make sure fans don't miss the game waiting in long lines.

"Literally, all you have to do is you go and swipe your credit card when you walk in. Grab whatever you want. Then, you walk out," said Jason Wooden, the Astros' vice president of marketing.

There's faster food for fans who like traditional ballpark options, while Cobos offers options that aren't on the menu inside the park.

"Our brisket boudin mac quesadilla has a homemade queso with our smoked brisket in there," said Jacobo.

The juice box allows one bag and one drink per person.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston astrosgamesfoodminute maid park
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve exits early with hamstring strain, set ...
Family's 30-year tradition revolves around Astros Opening Day
Artists collaborate to paint 60th anniversary Astros mural
TOP STORIES
Harris County DA's office defends grand jury in contract case
Teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times is back in custody
Road rage against cyclist caught on camera
Galleria to increase security after 2 shootings within a month
Pct. 4 Constable responds to former deputy accused of robbery
60-year-old in custody after woman's body found inside U-Haul box
Dickinson homes impacted by Hurricane Harvey will soon have buyers
Show More
Precious metals inside catalytic converters make them a prime target
TEA new school library standards push for more scrutiny
One small opportunity for rain this week
Fmr. students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to NJ school
Pedestrian killed by 15-year-old driving with her mother, police say
More TOP STORIES News