New baseball season features more food options for Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, Astros fans were looking forward to the home opener and game day food! Hot dogs may be the classic option, but fans can feast on almost anything inside Minute Maid Park.People can bring food and a drink into the park. Up to a liter of water is allowed, as long as it's in a sealed bottle. People can walk in with as much food as they can fit into a clear, gallon-sized bag. Families can save a lot of money by packing snacks from home. A local business owner also designed a to-go menu specifically for 'Stros fans."We're a bar with food on steroids, I guess," said Raul Jacobos."This season, Cobos on the East side is allowing Astros fans to pair birria with baseball." Jacobos said, "This is our claim to fame, pretty much, and our number one seller."Jacobo said he's offering his signature, fusion food to-go this season. It's something his customers asked him to do.Jordon Johnson is the customer who came up with the idea."You can go into the stadium and be ready go. You can be ready to sit down and already have your food right here," said Johnson. "I think it's gonna be awesome for parents with kids, as well. It may make their lives a little easier. Then, they can really enjoy the game."Minute Maid Park is also introducing new technology this season to make sure fans don't miss the game waiting in long lines."Literally, all you have to do is you go and swipe your credit card when you walk in. Grab whatever you want. Then, you walk out," said Jason Wooden, the Astros' vice president of marketing.There's faster food for fans who like traditional ballpark options, while Cobos offers options that aren't on the menu inside the park."Our brisket boudin mac quesadilla has a homemade queso with our smoked brisket in there," said Jacobo.The juice box allows one bag and one drink per person.