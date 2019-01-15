A bizarre bike heist in Deer Park has the owners of a custom cycle shop asking for help to get it back."We'd like to get it back," Sunny Young, the owner of Bring Money Custom Cycles said. "It haunts us."Young and her husband had big plans for the chopper-style bike.First off, they were going to add a motor. It was supposed to be a Christmas gift for a good client's daughter. But three weeks out, a thief hopped on and rode it away."It's very bold," Young said. "It's not right."The shop's camera caught him casually walking on their property in the 1200 block of Center Street on Dec. 1 before doubling back and stealing the bike. The suspect is a white male with a beard and was wearing blue coveralls which may have the word "welding" on the back.The Youngs feel terrible. For their client, the bike is irreplaceable."He made it with his own two hands," Young said. "If you have insurance and a VIN number, you can get another one. When you make it, there's no VIN number. We can't get it for him again. You should not steal what another man makes with his hands."Anyone with information about the thief is urged to contact the Deer Park Police Department at crimetips@deerparktx.org.