Owners of motorcycle shop searching for man who stole custom bike in Deer Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Made by hand for the daughter of a client, the owners of Bring Money Customs need help locating the one-of-a-kind bike.

By
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
A bizarre bike heist in Deer Park has the owners of a custom cycle shop asking for help to get it back.

"We'd like to get it back," Sunny Young, the owner of Bring Money Custom Cycles said. "It haunts us."

Young and her husband had big plans for the chopper-style bike.

First off, they were going to add a motor. It was supposed to be a Christmas gift for a good client's daughter. But three weeks out, a thief hopped on and rode it away.

"It's very bold," Young said. "It's not right."

The shop's camera caught him casually walking on their property in the 1200 block of Center Street on Dec. 1 before doubling back and stealing the bike. The suspect is a white male with a beard and was wearing blue coveralls which may have the word "welding" on the back.

The Youngs feel terrible. For their client, the bike is irreplaceable.

"He made it with his own two hands," Young said. "If you have insurance and a VIN number, you can get another one. When you make it, there's no VIN number. We can't get it for him again. You should not steal what another man makes with his hands."

Anyone with information about the thief is urged to contact the Deer Park Police Department at crimetips@deerparktx.org.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bikesmotorcyclesDeer Park
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Abduction suspects found in drug-filled trailer, police say
High schooler earns college degree before his diploma
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Strong arm robbery suspects caught after police chase
Cheerleading coaches go nuts on the sidelines
Deputies searching for gunman after Katy mosque shot at
Rockets players go to work for Southwest Airlines
TCU men's hoops walk-on surprised with scholarship
Show More
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Wednesday at IAH
Robert Durst learns when he'll face trial for woman's murder
Teen accused of robbing Pasadena pharmacies behind mask
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
More News