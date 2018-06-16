One man is dead after speeding from deputies and crashing

A man died after crashing his car when attempting to speed away from a traffic stop.A toll road deputy saw the driver allegedly go past him on the Beltway.When the deputy attempted to pull him over around 4:30 a.m. for speeding the driver initially slowed down before again hitting the gas.The driver only made it about half a mile before crashing into a pole.The car burst into flames.Deputies pulled the man from the vehicle and attempted to save him but he died at the scene.Officials are still waiting for toxicology reports for the driver.