Man dies after being shot in the chest in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas -- One man is dead and one man is injured after a reported shooting at the Seaport Village Apartment Homes in Galveston.The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night.Both men were taken to the hospital where one died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.The other man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.Galveston police say there is no indication the public is at risk.Anyone with information is asked to call police.