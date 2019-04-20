GALVESTON, Texas -- One man is dead and one man is injured after a reported shooting at the Seaport Village Apartment Homes in Galveston.
The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night.
Both men were taken to the hospital where one died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
The other man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.
Galveston police say there is no indication the public is at risk.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Man dies after being shot in the chest in Galveston, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News