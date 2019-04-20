Man dies after being shot in the chest in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas -- One man is dead and one man is injured after a reported shooting at the Seaport Village Apartment Homes in Galveston.

The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The other man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.

Galveston police say there is no indication the public is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
