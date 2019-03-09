1 person dead and another critically injured after being ejected from vehicle on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the North Freeway at Aldine Bender RoadWitnesses told authorities that they saw a pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed on the feeder road.The driver of the truck reportedly drove onto a sidewalk and hit a parking meter before driving onto the freeway.Once on the freeway, authorities say the driver drove across three lanes of traffic and hit a curb, which caused his truck to rollover.Both passengers in the vehicle were ejected. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident. Empty and full bottles of alcohol were found inside of the truck.Witnesses told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the driver may have been going around 100 mph, and not wearing a seat belt.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.