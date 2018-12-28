TRAFFIC

One dead in crash on SW Freeway at Buffalo Speedway

One person is dead after a crash on Southwest Freeway at Buffalo Speedway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police are responding to a deadly crash that occurred on the Southwest Freeway and Buffalo Speedway

Police said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.


The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police haven't released what caused the fatal crash.

