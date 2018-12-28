HPD officers are responding to a fatality accident that occurred about 3:30 at the Southwest Freeway inbound and Buffalo Speedway. Avoid the area. #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 28, 2018

Houston Police are responding to a deadly crash that occurred on the Southwest Freeway and Buffalo SpeedwayPolice said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.Police haven't released what caused the fatal crash.