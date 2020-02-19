Arts & Entertainment

Broadway musical visiting Houston has message that resonates with local viewers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tony-award winning musical "Once On This Island," is in town, and there's a good reason you won't want to miss it.

Actress Courtnee Carter visited ABC13 Wednesday to discuss the play and it's all-too-familiar message.

The musical takes place right after a hurricane hits Haiti, and is a story of rebuilding a community, something Houstonians know well.

Carter plays main character, Ti Moune who is on a journey to save a boy that she's in love with, who happens to be of a higher social status than she and her family.

"Despite all the troubles that they're going through, they uplift themselves, they pray to their gods and they say that, 'We have to keep going,'" Carter told ABC13.

The viewing experience for "Once On This Island" is unlike any other musical theater experience you'll ever have.

The immersive production features real sand, fire and water and an opportunity for viewers to get seats on the stage to feel like they're really on the island with the characters.

The musical is at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 28 through March 1.

You can get tickets at my.tuts.com.

