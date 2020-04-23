WATCH: Drone footage of the damage a tornado left in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's drone footage of how a tornado completely ripped through Onalaska.
The tornado damaged part of Polk County and left many houses destroyed.
County Judge Sydney Murphy announced a declaration of disaster after areas from Lake Livingston to the Eastern border of HWY 190 faced major threats to life, health and property.
