Mother says man touched son, captured on video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A frightening moment for a mother captured on surveillance video.A stranger walks up to her son, who is sitting at a table ,and allegedly touches him and then motioned at him.It happened at a busy gas station on Sunday morning.In the video, the man is seen walking right by the 9-year-old boy, who's sitting at a table with his brothers.Then, you see him reach down. The boy told his mother the man touched his hip.He then walks behind a stack of sodas and his mother says the man was motioning at the 9-year-old and kept talking to him.All the while, his mother and father were feet away ordering tacos for their family."My husband and I were in line. The line was really long and all of a sudden, my son comes up to me and he was like 'A man just touched me,'" said Mariel Sanchez, the boy's mother.Sanchez immediately asked Stripes to see the video and couldn't believe it. She says her son told her exactly what the man said and did."He said a man came towards him, touched his hip, then he proceeded to go around the sodas and then he was luring him by saying 'Good job' and telling him 'Come here,' and then pointing to the back door and then asking if he wanted a candy," said Sanchez.Sanchez's son knew not to go to the man and instead told his mom about him.Officers took a report and say the man is described as being between 55 and 60-years-old. Police say southeast patrol is doing a follow-up investigation."It really scared us to the core, to hold our children tighter, keep them safe," said Sanchez.