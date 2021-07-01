woman attacked

Man arrested in connection with attack on Pearland woman who was walking her dog

By
Man arrested in Pearland attack involving college student

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested in the case of a college student who says she was attacked while walking her dog in a Pearland neighborhood.

Police said Omar Johnson was taken into custody on Thursday near Morgan Road and Magnolia Parkway.



On June 16, police said the victim, Jenna Zieber, who spoke with ABC13 last week about the encounter, was walking her dog when Johnson allegedly knocked her to the ground and covered her mouth.

Zieber said she called 911 by using the "SOS" function on her phone.

READ MORE: Pearland woman believes iPhone function saved her life during an attack

She scared off her attacker but no arrests have been made. Now, police are investigating the case in hopes that no one feels the way this woman did.



"I was screaming, and he came up behind me and put his hand over my mouth and pushed me on the ground," she recalled. "He was telling me things like, 'I'm just trying to help you. They're coming after you.'"

Johnson was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint, which is a class "A" misdemeanor in the state of Texas.
