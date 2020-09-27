'Make It Right' program: Helping people clear up criminal records for new opportunities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If an old warrant is holding you back from a job or home, you can make it right this week.
The "Make It Right" program is an opportunity to help people clear their records and find second-chance opportunities.
"This is about helping people get back on track, stay in the work force, and build a better future," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.
For the virtual event, the process begins with filling out a form online.
By applying for help with expunctions and warrants, Harris County residents have an opportunity to resolve outstanding Justice of the Peace Class C non-traffic warrants and tickets, clean up eligible criminal records and even find job opportunities through the 2nd Chance Job Fair.
Using the program's website, you can check if you qualify by filling out either the 'Clean Your Record' or 'Warrant Forgiveness' forms.
If you're not sure if you have either of those issues, you can check on your status at no cost and no risk of arrest.
The "Make It Right" program does not assist with any traffic tickets or with legal assistance for ongoing or pending criminal cases.
The program started Saturday, Sept. 26, and will continue for five days online.
