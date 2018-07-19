Oil field worker finds human skull in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Oil field worker finds human skull (KTRK)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says possible human remains have been found in a wooded area off Old Humble Pipeline Road.

An oil field worker found what appeared to be a human skull Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office spent the night securing the scene and will perform an in-depth search during daylight hours.

At this point, officials don't know if the person is a man or a woman. There's no word on what may have happened to the person.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News