Coronavirus: Hospitalized Ohio man on Facebook Live describes fighting COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio -- Viewers of an Ohio man's social media videos are witnessing firsthand what it's like to have a severe case of COVID-19.

Kevin Harris, 55, has been sharing his experience on Facebook from his hospital bed at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren, located about 60 miles east of Cleveland.

"I was leaning over the side of the bed, throwing up, thinking out loud, 'Oh God, please don't let me die like this,'" Harris said in a Facebook Live broadcast from his hospital room.

The father of four says COVID-19 feels like suffocating and going in to cardiac arrest at the same time. Visitors for him are limited and heavily protected. Harris believes this virus will change the world.

"I think it's going to bring everybody closer," he said.

Harris doesn't know when he'll leave the hospital, but he said his lungs are improving and he's hopeful about recovery.
