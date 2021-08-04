Health & Fitness

Offspring drummer says band axed him from tour for not getting COVID vaccine

Pete Parada cited Guillain-Barre syndrome as his reason for avoiding the vaccine.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Offspring drummer dropped from tour for not getting vaccinated

Pete Parada says he's been dropped from his band The Offspring and their tour over his refusal to get vaccinated.

The drummer posted a lengthy note on his verified Instagram account saying that he had some "unfortunate and difficult news to share."

"Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time," his note read.

"I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me - so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again, but I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime."

Guillain-Barre syndrome is very rare neurological disorder that prompted the FDA advisory on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pete Parada attends the "Momentum Generation" film premiere in Los Angeles in November 2018.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock



The delta variant has been spreading rapidly among the those who are not vaccinated and there have been increasing requirements from concert organizers to corporations requiring people to take the vaccine.

Parada wrote in his note that "Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour."

"I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows," he said. "I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they're not entirely alone."

He also said he has "no negative feelings" toward the band he's been a part of since 2007.

"They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same," his note read. "Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it!"

CNN has reached out to reps for the band for comment.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmusic newscovid 19 vaccine
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News