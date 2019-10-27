Officials working deadly 3-vehicle accident on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working two separate incidents on the North Freeway Sunday morning.

Houston police say a deadly accident shutdown all northbound lanes of I-45 at Parker around 5:30 a.m.

While working the deadly accident, police say a vehicle caught on fire on the feeder road on I-45 and Parker.

Firefighters quickly moved to put the fire out, but unfortunately, the car was a total loss.

We're working to get more details on the person killed in the deadly accident, and find out what led to the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
road closurecrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 14
Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory
Astros fan uses Bregman game-worn jersey for good luck
Teen won't face jail time after confessing to girl's rape
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
Chilly morning with pleasant weather Sunday afternoon
2 burglars wanted in string of broad daylight break-ins
Show More
Meet the man who wrote the viral Astros rally song
Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston
Search suspended for man who jumped off Carnival cruise ship
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Heart surgeon's unique collection up for auction
More TOP STORIES News