Officials working deadly 3-vehicle accident on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working two separate incidents on the North Freeway Sunday morning.Houston police say a deadly accident shutdown all northbound lanes of I-45 at Parker around 5:30 a.m.While working the deadly accident, police say a vehicle caught on fire on the feeder road on I-45 and Parker.Firefighters quickly moved to put the fire out, but unfortunately, the car was a total loss.We're working to get more details on the person killed in the deadly accident, and find out what led to the fire.