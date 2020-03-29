coronavirus texas

Officials issue warning to Lake Houston visitors who aren't practicing social distancing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The streets in Houston, along with other major cities nationwide, have been largely empty as people are attempting to practice social distancing.

However, that hasn't stopped some residents from pursuing the urge to hang out.

According to officials, people were still seen in large groups at Lake Houston, even after several warnings and Stay Home orders were issued nearby.

City leaders promised to take additional steps to restrict "hot-spot" areas at the beach by dispatching buoys, which they hope will prevent large groups from entering.

Although the lake remains open, officials have closed beaches and sandbars until further notice.

WATCH: This is what Houston looked like on first day of stay at home order
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what Houston looked like on the first day of stay at home order.




