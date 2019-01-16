Officials set to inspect R. Kelly's Chicago studio Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

Chicago inspectors are expected to enter R. Kelly's recording studio on Wednesday.It's the latest fallout following Lifetime's bombshell docuseries on the R&B singer.The inspection was granted by a Cook County judge last week after the city demanded the right to get into R. Kelly's warehouse and recording studio at 219 N. Justine Avenue.City attorneys said they suspect people may be living here, even though the building is not zoned for that purpose.People in the area have in the past, reported a lot of traffic coming in and out of the building, including young girls."I'm curious today to see what they find inside. You know, if they're bringing out mattresses and women's clothing, doesn't that say a lot to the allegation?" said Jim Lewis, who has a business next door to the space R. Kelly rents.The allegations and inspection all come amidst the release of an explosive six-part documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," which aired Jan. 3. The documentary details decades of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the singer, including by his ex-wife. Those allegations now being investigated as demonstrations have been ongoing outside the studio, calling for a boycott on his music.Wednesday morning, a person was seen leaving the studio with a computer, but the person would not answer questions. R. Kelly is supposed to be present himself to greet the inspectors access when they arrive, but it is not known if he will be there.A man who identified himself as R. Kelly's stepbrother, but who refused to provide his name, showed up at the warehouse Wednesday morning to defend the singer."He's not a monster. He's a human being just like us. He's not a monster at all," the man said.Eyewitness News reached out to his attorney overnight for comment, but have not heard back.