TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --The Travis County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl.
Katelyn Ramirez was last seen in the 17000 block of Bridgefarmer Boulevard on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff's are also searching for the girl's father, Eric John Ramirez. Authorities say he may have taken Katelyn against a court order.
Ramirez has several outstanding warrants, and may be driving a 2018 red Chevy Camaro with a license plate number of KBX7877.
Other possible vehicles he may be driving:
- Gray BMW four dour sedan with a license plate of 20089Z9.
- White Volkswagen Tiguan with an unknown license plate.
- White GMC Yukon with the license plate of JRV2702.
According to the sheriff's office, Katelyn is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Katelyn or Eric Ramirez is asked to call 911 immediately.