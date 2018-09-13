Gray BMW four dour sedan with a license plate of 20089Z9.



White Volkswagen Tiguan with an unknown license plate.





White GMC Yukon with the license plate of JRV2702.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl.Katelyn Ramirez was last seen in the 17000 block of Bridgefarmer Boulevard on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.Sheriff's are also searching for the girl's father, Eric John Ramirez. Authorities say he may have taken Katelyn against a court order.Ramirez has several outstanding warrants, and may be driving a 2018 red Chevy Camaro with a license plate number of KBX7877.According to the sheriff's office, Katelyn is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.Anyone who sees Katelyn or Eric Ramirez is asked to call 911 immediately.