TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Travis County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Katelyn Ramirez was last seen in the 17000 block of Bridgefarmer Boulevard on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff's are also searching for the girl's father, Eric John Ramirez. Authorities say he may have taken Katelyn against a court order.

Ramirez has several outstanding warrants, and may be driving a 2018 red Chevy Camaro with a license plate number of KBX7877.

Other possible vehicles he may be driving:

  • Gray BMW four dour sedan with a license plate of 20089Z9.

  • White Volkswagen Tiguan with an unknown license plate.


  • White GMC Yukon with the license plate of JRV2702.


According to the sheriff's office, Katelyn is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Katelyn or Eric Ramirez is asked to call 911 immediately.

