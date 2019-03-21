Harris County officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours after a shelter-in-place was issued for Deer Park and Galena Park due to elevated levels of benzene at the ITC facility, many residents are now worried about their health.
Officials are urging those residents to see a doctor or call the Ask My Nurse hotline at 713-634-1110.
Nurses will be answering phones on the hotline from 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
The Memorial Hermann Nurse Health Line is also available at 713 338-7979 to respond to non-urgent health questions regarding the Deer Park incident.
The free line is available 24/7 and staffed by trained nurses who can offer advice on where to go to seek care.
Environmental groups said residents who live near the facility have experienced various symptoms, including headaches, nausea and nose bleeds. According to the Centers for Disease Control, long-term exposure to the highly flammable chemical causes harmful effects on the blood, including bone marrow.
Anyone who feels like they've suffered damage or loss as a result of the chemical tank fire can also file a compensation claim.
The five-page claim form must be submitted within the next three months.
You can go to readyharris.org to see the air quality reading map.
