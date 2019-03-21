Disasters & Accidents

Harris County officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC

EMBED <>More Videos

How the ITC fire has unfolded so far

By
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours after a shelter-in-place was issued for Deer Park and Galena Park due to elevated levels of benzene at the ITC facility, many residents are now worried about their health.

Officials are urging those residents to see a doctor or call the Ask My Nurse hotline at 713-634-1110.

Nurses will be answering phones on the hotline from 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Memorial Hermann Nurse Health Line is also available at 713 338-7979 to respond to non-urgent health questions regarding the Deer Park incident.

The free line is available 24/7 and staffed by trained nurses who can offer advice on where to go to seek care.

Environmental groups said residents who live near the facility have experienced various symptoms, including headaches, nausea and nose bleeds. According to the Centers for Disease Control, long-term exposure to the highly flammable chemical causes harmful effects on the blood, including bone marrow.

Anyone who feels like they've suffered damage or loss as a result of the chemical tank fire can also file a compensation claim.

The five-page claim form must be submitted within the next three months.

You can go to readyharris.org to see the air quality reading map.

SEE MORE:
Shelter-in-place issued for Deer Park, Galena Park due to elevated benzene levels at ITC
Here's how to file a claim against ITC for illness or damage from smoke

Deer Park Fire: ITC site reignites after flames extinguished
Tank fire runoff sparks concern on Galveston Bay
5 worst fires in Houston history since 1947
Deer Park Fire Timeline: What's happened so far at ITC

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdeer parkhealthfirechemical plant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place lifted in Deer Park, facilities to re-open
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Wife of man on trial brings blade to court: judge's staff
Show More
Extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk: Study
Gucci releases vintage 'filthy' looking sneakers
The 60: ITC Deer Park - What to do during a shelter-in-place
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested home
'Dirty Dozen' list ranks produce with the most pesticides
More TOP STORIES News