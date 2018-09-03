Harris County Emergency Management Officials are keeping a close eye on the weather, with Monday's heavy rain and a tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico."The forecast could change for the better or the forecast could change for the worse," said OEM Deputy Coordinator Francisco Sanchez.Monday's rain led to some minor street flooding, but Sanchez said the bayous held strong.Now, the focus is on Gordon, which is still strengthening."We have very saturated grounds now," Sanchez explained. "So, even if we might only get a little bit of rain going into the week, it's not going to take a lot to cause problems on roadways."He said concerned Houstonians have been calling the OEM office all day and night, worried the area could be facing another Harvey-like situation."Some people are just now starting to come back to their homes," explained Keschia Jack, who works in Meyerland. "I'll be nervous."