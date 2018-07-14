Officials: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
UPDATE: Deputies say Jabez Wiggins has been found safe and reunited with his family.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing boy.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy has been identified as Jabez Wiggins.


Deputies said they are searching the Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender, where the child was reportedly spotted last night.

Wiggins measures 3'9" and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt with the number 23 on front.

Anyone with information on Wiggins' whereabouts is urged to call authorities.
