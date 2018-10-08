Officials are investigating after a large, heavy object went into the side of a home in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.The fiberglass object blew a hole in the wall of the two-story, private home on Western Avenue in Jersey City, bounced around inside the home and then burst through the same side wall, making a second hole.It is unclear exactly what the object was, but inspectors are doing an investigation.No one was home at the time.A neighbor says they heard a loud boom and thought it was an explosion.