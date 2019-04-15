Officials investigating fire in garage at George Foreman's house

Don’t worry all is well, Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet.

Thanks to all the fire fighters. Huffman, Houston New caney. Atascosita. Al them guy and women — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) April 15, 2019

The daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman was found dead inside her Houston home, according to family.

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that broke out at former professional boxer George Foreman's home Sunday night in Huffman.According to officials, the fire began in the garage, reportedly in a golf cart by the back wall. Crews were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.There were at least 40 vehicles in the garage, where the fire started, but none of them were damaged."Right now it looks like the cars are in pretty good shape. We do have an origin that's towards the back of the garage, but there's a lot of smoke damage and water damage," Rachel Moreno with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.There were people inside the house at the time of the fire, but everyone managed to get out safely. We don't know if Foreman was home himself or who saw the fire and called 911.Foreman sent out a tweet after the fire writing, "Don't worry all is well. Dogs are barking and I don't mean my feet. Thanks to all the firefighters. Huffman, Houston New Caney. Atascocita."It was just last month that his family was struck with tragedy when his daughter, Freeda Foreman, took her own life.