Fire officials responding to warehouse fire in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials are working to put out a massive fire in north Harris County.

Fire officials responded to reports of a fire at the Annex roofing company around 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to the 1300 block of Hugh Road to find a semi truck and trailer on fire near a large warehouse.



Firefighters says the fire spread to the warehouse quickly causing the construction of the warehouse to become fully engulfed in flames in under 10 minutes.

The Harris County hazmat team was called to the fire because the warehouse contained materials used to make roofing shingles and commercial rooftops.

Officials say the fire may be burning for several more hours, but it does not appear that neighbors nearby are in any kind of danger.
