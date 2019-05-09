Official to remain with school after drawing on boy's head

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland ISD middle school administrator will remain on campus despite calls for his removal after drawing a student's head with a marker.In a statement, the school district explained the unnamed administrator at Berry Miller Junior High School offered two appropriate options for a student who showed up to class with a "carving" in his hair, which is a dress code violation.The administrator also offered a third option, the use of the marker, which Pearland ISD called "inappropriate." This option was used immediately, PISD stated.The school district also stated the child asked for assistance filling in the carving and it was provided.Pearland ISD stated the administrator should have immediately informed the student's parents of the appropriate options, which were either notification of his mother or in-school suspension. Despite this, the school district concluded the administrator will continue working at Miller Junior High, on track to becoming the campus' principal."The superintendent asks the parents and the entire public to give this administrator a second chance noting that the 'man has humbly apologized, expressed great regret over this matter, and has resolved to re-earn the trust and confidence placed upon him,'" Pearland ISD said in a statement.The administrator was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.Last month, ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke to the student, seventh-grader Juelz Trice, and his parents. He recalled what happened, confirming what Pearland ISD stated in its investigation."He came over and said, 'You have two options: You can either go to (in-school suspension) or color it in,'" said Trice. "Everyone was coming up to me. It was like the talk of the school that day and the day after."Trice's parents said they were never notified and didn't know something was wrong until their son told them after school.In addition to embarrassing Juelz, his father, Dante Trice, said they could have put his son at medical risk by putting chemicals on open pores."It was wide open because he had just got his hair cut the day before, so it was wide open," said Dante. "I'm totally disappointed. Totally disappointed."Though the incident made him feel uncomfortable, the boy returned to school.His mom, Angela Washington, said the administrator responsible did call to share his side of the story."They were very apologetic, but it still happened," she said. "You know, for an adult, no one should think that's the correct way to handle a situation."