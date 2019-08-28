Stay family tragedy

Officers who responded to Spring family murder that killed 6 testify in third day of trial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In day three of the capital murder trial of Ron Haskell, prosecutors took jurors behind the scenes of the standoff following the murders of six members of the Stay family.

There was testimony from officers who were at the scene and from the negotiator who spoke with Haskell on the phone after Haskell dialed 911 to speak with them.

When an operator asked him the emergency he said "I have twenty police officers pointing guns at me." When asked his location he replied "I'm sure they know."

When asked his name, he said more than once, "One of many."

During the discussions with police, they repeatedly asked him to exit his car. He said "Oh we're going to be here for a while bud." And "Let's pretend I'm not stupid. I need to talk to my brother. You can call my parents."

Haskell is charged with capital murder for killing Stephen and Katie Stay and their four children. Prosecutors say it was revenge for Katie helping her sister Melanie leave Haskell after Melanie divorced him. His defense team says he was insane.



READ MORE: Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in N. Harris County

In the second day of the trial on Tuesday, Cassidy Stay, the lone survivor the shooting, took the stand to testify against Haskell. Haskell was married to Cassidy's mom, Katie.

Cassidy's testimony began with anecdotal stories about her family, her mother and father, and four siblings aged 4 to 13.

READ MORE: Spring woman who played dead while family was shot execution-style takes stand in uncle's trial

When asked about the attack in 2014, she recalled someone in a FedEx uniform knocking on the door. He was holding a duct-taped white pillow that prosecutors say Haskell brought to use as a silencer for a 9-mm handgun.

When she said her parents weren't home, he left but came back a few minutes later and entered the house. That's when the horror began.

Cassidy was 15 at the time of the murders.

READ MORE: Spring woman who played dead while family was shot execution-style takes stand in uncle's trial

Katie Stay's sisters also testified. Ariel Lyon talked about her concerns about Haskell's treatment of his children and how she feared him even before the events of July 9, 2014.

"He's sedated and he's an individual that's been treated for a severe mental illness," said defense attorney Douglas Durham during opening statements on Monday. "Texas has an insanity statute and if this isn't a case where the evidence, a preponderance of the evidence, is going to show severe mental illness and he couldn't distinguish right from wrong, I don't know what case there is."

Haskell faces the death penalty if convicted.

TIMELINE: 6 members of Stay family killed in their home in Spring

EMBED More News Videos

Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children were shot execution-style in their own home. One daughter survived.



RELATED:
Dance studio inspired by slain Spring family expanding

Slain Stay family members mourned at funeral

Lone survivor of massacre speaks at memorial

Accused Spring gunman collapses during court appearance

Accused Spring gunman faced allegations of domestic violence

Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in Spring

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurderchild deathtrialswoman killedfamilystay family tragedyman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAY FAMILY TRAGEDY
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Man accused of killing Spring family goes to trial
Spring family's accused killer still hasn't gone to trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Houston Idol auditions bring out dozens of hopefuls to Humble
Astros surprise passengers at Houston's IAH airport
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Matthew McConaughey joins Univ. of Texas as film professor
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Show More
Gov. Abbott plans to end long wait line at DPS centers in Texas
Scattered afternoon storms through Friday
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
See how Disney's Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Survey: 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch
More TOP STORIES News