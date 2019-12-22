Officers salute casket of fallen San Jacinto Co. deputy

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said Bryan Pfluger was killed Saturday in the crash that happened on Hill Lane near Highway 150 just after around 8 p.m.
Pfluger in one patrol vehicle and another deputy in another vehicle were both responding to a call at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.
One deputy turned on Hill Road from Highway 150 and took a right, while the other vehicle tried to avoid the crash.
The deputies collided, ejecting Pfluger.
Pfluger was transported to a hospital, where he died. The other deputy wasn't seriously injured.
The sheriff's office said Pfluger has worked at the small department for four years.
In 2018, the deputy received a commendation for purchasing wood for a senior citizen.
Pfluger leaves behind a wife and baby.
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.