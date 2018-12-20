Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputy and Houston police officer hurt in 3-vehicle crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputy and a Houston police officer were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the North Freeway.

The wreck happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near Cavalcade.


According to Houston police, an off-duty officer riding a motorcycle was struck from behind, and then he hit the deputy's patrol vehicle.


The southbound side of the freeway is shut down during the investigation.

