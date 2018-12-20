HOUSTON, Texas --A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputy and a Houston police officer were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the North Freeway.
The wreck happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near Cavalcade.
Happening now: 3000 blk. North Freeway. Three vehicle wreck involving @Pct1Constable deputy. Hit from behind. Deputy being transported to hospital. More information to come here. #hounews— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) December 20, 2018
According to Houston police, an off-duty officer riding a motorcycle was struck from behind, and then he hit the deputy's patrol vehicle.
HPD officers are responding to the scene of an HPD officer accident at 45 and Cavalcade. The off-duty officer riding a motorcycle was struck from behind & he then struck an @Pct1Constable patrol vehicle. The HPD officer suffered minor injuries. Please avoid the area #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 20, 2018
The southbound side of the freeway is shut down during the investigation.
