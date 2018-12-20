Happening now: 3000 blk. North Freeway. Three vehicle wreck involving @Pct1Constable deputy. Hit from behind. Deputy being transported to hospital. More information to come here. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) December 20, 2018

HPD officers are responding to the scene of an HPD officer accident at 45 and Cavalcade. The off-duty officer riding a motorcycle was struck from behind & he then struck an @Pct1Constable patrol vehicle. The HPD officer suffered minor injuries. Please avoid the area #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 20, 2018

A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputy and a Houston police officer were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the North Freeway.The wreck happened on the southbound lanes of I-45 near Cavalcade.According to Houston police, an off-duty officer riding a motorcycle was struck from behind, and then he hit the deputy's patrol vehicle.The southbound side of the freeway is shut down during the investigation.