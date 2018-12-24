EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4959011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New surveillance video shows the moments a Houston police patrol car crashed on Telephone Rd.

Two Houston police officers are expected to recover after a fiery crash involving a suspected drunk driver in southeast Houston.According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the crash happened just after midnight at the 10100 block of Telephone Road when the officers were responding to a call of an officer in need of assistance. While en route, a vehicle turned in front of the officers nearly causing a head-on collision.The officers' patrol vehicle flipped multiple times and caught on fire.Surveillance video from across the street of the incident captured moments the patrol car crashed.An Eyewitness News viewer also sent in a dramatic video showing the patrol vehicle engulfed in flames after the crash.Chief Avecedo said the passenger officer, Alonzo Reid, was able to exit the vehicle to search for help. When Officer Reid found a passerby, they were able to get back to the scene where the vehicle had crashed. Reid and the witness were able to rescue the driver officer, John Daily.Officer Daily was transported to the hospital by life flight, while officer Reid was transported by ambulance.Acevedo says Officer Daily sustained serious burns to 50 percent of his body and officer Reid sustained some burns, but not as severe. Both of them are expected to make a full recovery.The suspected drunk driver is described as a 24-year-old man. Chief Acevedo says the suspect was not injured in the crash and has been arrested for driving under the influence and faces multiple felony charges.