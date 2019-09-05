officer injured

Officers crash into tree while chasing suspected ATM thieves

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers were injured while chasing a group of suspected ATM thieves in west Harris County, police say.

It happened near I-10 and Greenhouse Road around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say it all started when a group of undercover officers saw a group of men wrap a chain around an ATM in an attempt to steal it at the Members Choice Credit Union on North Fry Road.



Police say the two officers began chasing a car carrying three of the suspects. The two officers lost control and crashed into a tree, according to police. Both officers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Police say two of the three suspects managed to jump out of the car and run off. The third suspect tried to hide in the backseat.

"We saw him back there and took him into custody," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.

Police say several different vehicles and a total of six suspects, who have all been arrested, were involved, Crowson said.



The incident remains under investigation.

