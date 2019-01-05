U.S. & WORLD

Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old Texas driver after wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Corpus Christi, Texas, survived a harrowing crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him, local officials said. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A Texas driver survived a wrong-way crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. The 70-year-old motorist was driving down State Highway 358 when his vehicle was struck by a driver on the wrong side of the road, causing his car to flip onto its side and catch fire.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash's aftermath showed a group of nine people working together to right the burning vehicle.


Police said they believed the driver "would not have survived without (the) heroic efforts" of the first responders and civilians.

Three other people in the burning car escaped with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to local media reports, while the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that driver may have been drinking, KRIS-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireu.s. & worldtexas newsdashboard camerasrescuewrong wayCorpus Christi
U.S. & WORLD
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Woman accused of enrolling in high school as homeless teen
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
Texans show their PREGAME SWAG as they arrive at NRG Stadium
Here's what the Texans need to do for second half against Colts
TEXANS IN 60: Keys to a Houston win over Colts
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
2 hospitalized after industrial fire in southeast Houston
Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?
Andre Johnson tosses Texans game coin toss
Show More
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
ON THE FIELD: Clay Walker makes a pregame touchdown pass
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs
Man arrested in Walker County after disregarding a barricade
More News