Police officer sued for allegedly texting and driving in cruiser

A Santa Fe police officer is facing a lawsuit for allegedly texting while driving. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTRK) --
A New Mexico police officer is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly texting and driving in his cruiser.

He had two people in the back seat at the time and now one of them is suing him.

Video from inside the patrol car shows the moment Officer Christopher Mooney allegedly slammed into the back of another car at a red light.

Timothy Pochoema was in the back seat at the time and claims to have suffered whiplash as a result of the crash.

He's now suing to have his medical bills paid.

"Why should my client have to pay his own medical bills when this clearly wasn't his fault?" said Attorney Rick Sandoval.

The officer denies texting behind the wheel.
