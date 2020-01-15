Officer shot at 7-Eleven, suspect dead after chase: Police

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer has been shot and a suspect is dead after a chase in a stolen patrol car in north Texas.

The officer was shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven at Forest Hill Drive and Interstate 20 in Forest Hill, just outside Fort Worth, police told KTVT.

The suspect climbed into the officer's unmarked patrol car and drove away, sparking the chase.


It ended along Highway 287 near Interstate 30, where police say the suspect died, but it's not clear how.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. The officer's condition and identity have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthtexas newsofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS shooting victim identified, student charged
Body found dumped in landfill in SW Harris County
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
Dreary, cloudy conditions and record warmth today
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens today
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate | LIVE
Shriners Hospitals for Children to close TMC branch
Show More
Tip-toe through this new Texas-Tulips location
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman before taking his own life
Thieves targeted homes while victims were at funerals: Police
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the marathon
More TOP STORIES News