Officer shoots woman while serving warrant in southeast Houston

An officer shot a woman while serving a warrant in southeast Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say an officer discharged his weapon while serving a warrant in the 7700 block of Greenstone.

A woman was hit and she was taken to a hospital. There's no word on her condition.

No further details about the warrant and suspect are yet available.

Police are on the scene investigating.
