Officer shoots woman and dog while serving warrant in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say an officer shot a woman and a dog while serving a federal search warrant at a house in the 7700 block of Greenstone.

The woman was inside the home along with a suspect.

Authorities say she was holding back an aggressive German Shepherd.

That's when police fired, hitting the woman and the dog. She was hit in the arm.

The woman was taken to Southeast Memorial Hermann Hospital. There's no word on her condition.

The dog is still alive. Police are waiting for animal control.

The suspect is in custody.



Officials have not released details about the warrant.

Police are on the scene investigating.
