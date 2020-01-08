Officer shoots possible robbery suspect at Walmart in NE Harris County

Deputies are at a Wal-Mart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Pkwy, where preliminary indications are that a @houstonpolice officer has shot a possible robbery suspect. The suspect is conscious and alert at this time. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cvwMeDTNzX — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 8, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot a possible robbery suspect at a Walmart, authorities say.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a Walmart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway near Humble.The say preliminary indications are that an off-duty HPD officer witnessed an armed robbery attempt while she and the male suspect were in the customer service line.The off-duty officer fired her weapon, injuring the man.The HCSO says the suspect is conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital. They say there were no other injuries.SkyEye video from the scene shows multiple sheriff's office vehicles at the entrance of the Walmart, surrounded by crime scene tape.