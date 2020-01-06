Officer possibly shoots man seen pistol-whipping victim in Midtown

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Midtown Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 2000 block of Fannin around 1 p.m.



During a press conference, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said an officer was working an extra job when he spotted a robbery in progress.

The officer says the suspect was pistol-whipping a victim before raising his weapon and firing it at the officer.



The man fired one shot towards the officer who then returned fire, possibly striking the suspect.

Officials believe the suspect may have fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Officers are also checking local hospitals in case the suspect went in for treatment.

