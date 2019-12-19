officer involved shooting

Officer opens fire on man who shot at police before barricading himself inside home: HPD

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer opened fire at a suspect who ended up barricaded in a home in the Fifth Ward on Wednesday night.

Police said SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were called out to the 2200 block of Lockwood Drive, near Lee Street.

When they arrived, the armed suspect opened fire on the officers. Police then returned fire before the man barricaded himself inside a home.

The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found the suspect with a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was conscious and alert as he was being taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

No officers were injured.




