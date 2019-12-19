Officer opens fire before suspect barricaded in Fifth Ward: HPD

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiations teams are now on scene of an officer involved shooting here in 2200 block of Lockwood. Prelim info: HPD officer discharged a weapon and the suspect is believed barricaded inside a residence. Unknown if suspect was struck. No officers hurt.#hounews pic.twitter.com/NkpkSDD62k — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

#BREAKING - Another SWAT standoff unfolds in Houston. This time off Lockwood Dr on the east side. @houstonpolice report an officer fired his weapon at a suspect. The suspect is barricaded in a home. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/yS0vQFWSzZ — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) December 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer opened fire at a suspect who ended up barricaded in a home in the Fifth Ward on Wednesday night.Police said SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were called out to the 2200 block of Lockwood Drive, near Lee Street.It was not immediately known if the suspect was hit by police gunfire.Police also did not say what caused them to confront the suspect.No officers were injured.