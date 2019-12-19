officer involved shooting

Officer opens fire before suspect barricaded in Fifth Ward: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer opened fire at a suspect who ended up barricaded in a home in the Fifth Ward on Wednesday night.

Police said SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were called out to the 2200 block of Lockwood Drive, near Lee Street.

It was not immediately known if the suspect was hit by police gunfire.

Police also did not say what caused them to confront the suspect.

No officers were injured.




