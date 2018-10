EMBED >More News Videos Officer-involved shooting reported in Fort Bend County

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Fort Bend County neighborhood.This is happening at a home on Lakeridge Canyon Drive in the Orchard Lake Estates neighborhood. Calls from the scene were reported just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.ABC13 crews are working to get more details from officials.This is a developing story. We will update this story with information as it becomes available.