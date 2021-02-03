1 suspect in custody, 1 on the run in Montgomery Co. after shooting at DPS troopers

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search for one of two suspects continues late into Wednesday afternoon after they escaped from Montgomery County deputies and shot at DPS troopers during a traffic stop.

It happened on I-45 North near Rayford Road in Spring around 1:45 p.m.



According to deputies, a man who was out of the vehicle during the stop ran back in, tried to take off and attempted to run over an officer.



A deputy and a DPS trooper fired at the truck in an attempt to stop the suspect from threatening the deputy's life.

Deputies later identified the male suspect as 28-year-old Tyler Scott Goodson. He remains on the loose.

Deputies described Goodson as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for five warrants, including criminal mischief, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle.

Authorities continue the search for Goodson on City Plaza Drive near Holzwarth. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

The second suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rebecca Orange, took off on foot in the area of a Lexus dealership along the freeway. As of 4:35 p.m. she was located and detained.

Goodson and Orange were driving a white pick-up truck. Skyeye video shows the truck lost at least one tire and took a few gunshots.

No injuries have been reported.

