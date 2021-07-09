HPD officer fires at shotgun-wielding woman during Kingwood domestic disturbance call

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10780202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Get us some units over here. We don't know the condition, if she's been hit or not. She was in the house." Listen as officers worked to contain a dangerous situation overnight in

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released body camera footage Friday from an officer-involved shooting that started with an argument between a man and his wife on June 11 in Kingwood.It happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Shadow Rock near Lake Hills as officers responded to a domestic disturbance there.When police arrived, they found a man outside the home and a woman inside wielding a shotgun, according to Houston police.The woman pointed the shotgun at an officer, prompting them to open fire, police said. No one was struck by the bullets, but the woman was hit by flying glass as she retreated inside.Officers convinced the woman to give up and come out of the house, where she was taken into custody. Police described her injuries as minor.Three children ranging from two to eight years old were inside the home at the time, according to investigators.There was no word on any charges against the woman.