Officer possibly shoots man seen pistol-whipping victim in Midtown

HPD investigators, commanders & PIO responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Fannin that occurred about 1 p.m. Preliminary info is a male suspect shot at a HPD officer who returned fire, possibly striking him. Updates to be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2020

At officer involved shooting Hadley and Fannin. Involved officer is ok. Suspect has fled on foot. More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Midtown Monday afternoon.The incident was reported in the 2000 block of Fannin around 1 p.m.During a press conference, Houston police chief Art Acevedo said an officer was working an extra job when he spotted a robbery in progress.The officer says the suspect was pistol-whipping a victim before raising his weapon and firing it at the officer.The man fired one shot towards the officer who then returned fire, possibly striking the suspect.Officials believe the suspect may have fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Officers are also checking local hospitals in case the suspect went in for treatment.