Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston

Commanders & PIO are on scene of a non-HPD officer involved shooting in the 5700 block of Hirondel St near Reed Rd in SE Houston. The male suspect is deceased. None of the outside agency officers involved is injured.



Media staging area is Southbank at Hirondel. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI is at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday morning in southeast Houston.The suspect is dead.Officials told ABC13 a call came in around 9:50 a.m. at 5774 Hirondel near Reed Road.Authorities say the shooting involved an officer from another agency, not HPD.No officers were hurt.We are working to find out what led to the shooting.