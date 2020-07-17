Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI is at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday morning in southeast Houston.

The suspect is dead.

Officials told ABC13 a call came in around 9:50 a.m. at 5774 Hirondel near Reed Road.

Authorities say the shooting involved an officer from another agency, not HPD.

No officers were hurt.

We are working to find out what led to the shooting.



This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Texas school guidelines allow longer remote learning
Heavy rain moving on but the clouds will remain today
Gov. Abbott says 'there is no shutdown coming'
Teen who had to relearn how to walk receives full scholarship
Wrongfully convicted man sues Gerald Goines, HPD
Toddler found wandering alone in Dayton
Space Center Houston opens to the public
Show More
Mother dead, child shot in W. Houston apartment
Father pleads for help after 10-year-old son shot in head
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
8 major freeway closures could delay your weekend
NY doctor without day off since March comes to Houston
More TOP STORIES News