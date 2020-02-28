Suspect on run after shooting at HPD officer in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person accused of shooting at a police officer in north Houston.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. on Greens Road near Imperial Valley.

Investigators told ABC13 officers attempted to stop a person who was acting suspicious, but the suspect took off running and then fired at least one shot at the officer.

Police lost the suspect, but an HPD helicopter and K9 units were out looking for the suspect for hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Houston Police Department.
