Deputy transported to hospital after motorcycle accident in Pearland

I’m taking a detour. Just informed than one of our deputies, possibly off-duty, may have been involved in a major crash. Please pray for him. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2021

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy has been transported to the hospital after he was reportedly involved in an accident while driving his patrol motorcycle in Pearland.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that he had to take an immediate detour to the scene at Shadow Creek and Kingsley Drive after hearing of the incident.The deputy, who has yet to be identified, was in uniform when the accident happened, according to police.As of now, police say they are unsure of what caused the crash however, intoxication had been ruled out.Pearland police department are investigating.