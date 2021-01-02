Deputy transported to hospital after motorcycle accident in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy has been transported to the hospital after he was reportedly involved in an accident while driving his patrol motorcycle in Pearland.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that he had to take an immediate detour to the scene at Shadow Creek and Kingsley Drive after hearing of the incident.



The deputy, who has yet to be identified, was in uniform when the accident happened, according to police.

As of now, police say they are unsure of what caused the crash however, intoxication had been ruled out.

Pearland police department are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentmotorcycle accidentaccidentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and abducted from NW Harris Co. apartment
At least 1 dead after north Houston shooting report
Houston's public COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
Middle school teacher dies, likely of COVID-19, over holiday break
UT fires head coach Tom Herman
Show More
Snow strands travelers for 14 hours on west Texas interstate
Clear and cool start to Saturday on tap
Man fatally shot in southeast Houston in first homicide of 2021
HPD officer injured in East Freeway crash
Judge tosses Texas congressman's lawsuit over election
More TOP STORIES News