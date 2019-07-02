HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer sustained a head injury while responding to a burglary in southeast Houston.
Officers arrived at 8500 Broadway to find the door kicked in. The suspect then attempted to flee.
Authorities haven't said how the officer was injured. He could be seen with a bandage on his head.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Officer injured while responding to burglary in southeast Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News